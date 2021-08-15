Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $540.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

