Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.