DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.