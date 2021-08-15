E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

