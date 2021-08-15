E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on EONGY. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

