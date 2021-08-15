EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $156.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $60,038,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

