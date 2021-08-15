Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 47,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,826. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
