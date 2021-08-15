Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 47,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,826. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 242,720 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 379,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

