ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

