Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 1,195.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.54. 6,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

