Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 1,195.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.54. 6,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
