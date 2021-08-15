Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the July 15th total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 93.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.92.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

