Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 459,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 457,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

