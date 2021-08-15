Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $264.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.