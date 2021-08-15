Elys Game Technology (ELYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, analysts expect Elys Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.87 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $107.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 5.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

