Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

