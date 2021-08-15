Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Head-To-Head Survey

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

This table compares Employers and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.64 $119.80 million $3.10 13.30 ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12

Employers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProSight Global. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Employers has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Employers and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

Employers currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

Employers beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

