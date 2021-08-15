Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Up 526.7% in July

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 526.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENDV remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 105,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

