Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Up 526.7% in July

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 526.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ENDV remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 105,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
