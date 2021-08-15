Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $57,543.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00424112 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003312 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

