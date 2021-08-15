Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

