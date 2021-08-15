EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

EPAM stock opened at $607.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $300.96 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.90.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

