Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.