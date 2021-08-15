Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

RNA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

