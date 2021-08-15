Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

