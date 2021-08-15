Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is B&I Capital AG’s 8th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 569,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,485. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

