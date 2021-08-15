Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

