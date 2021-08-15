Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

