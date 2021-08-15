Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Sells $407,120.88 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

