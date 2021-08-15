Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

