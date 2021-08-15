Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

