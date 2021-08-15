FansTime 1-Day Volume Tops $745,801.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $745,801.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

