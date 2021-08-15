Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 602.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Farmer Bros. worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.