Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 344 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,570 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

