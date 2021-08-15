Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 30,502 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

