Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FURCF. HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.