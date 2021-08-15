Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £118

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £102.95 ($134.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £100.83. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 7,058 ($92.21) and a 52-week high of £105.49 ($137.82).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

