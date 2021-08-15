FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.