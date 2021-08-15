Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

