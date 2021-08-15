FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $38.58. FIGS shares last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 27,259 shares.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.