Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $10.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

