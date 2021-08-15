Financial Analysis: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heska and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $197.32 million 14.14 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,007.54 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.36 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska.

Volatility and Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heska and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heska presently has a consensus target price of $263.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Heska beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

