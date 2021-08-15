FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 57.8% in July

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNGR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 58,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
FingerMotion Company Profile
