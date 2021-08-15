FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 57.8% in July

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNGR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 58,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

