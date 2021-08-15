First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBTT opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66. First Bankers Trustshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.