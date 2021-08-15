First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 403.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

FCXXF remained flat at $$14.48 during midday trading on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

