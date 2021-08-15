First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $337,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

