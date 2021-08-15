First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

