First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.02. 377,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

