Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.19% of Synaptics worth $174,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.28.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

