Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $172.59 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $172,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $517.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

