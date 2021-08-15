Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,086 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $391,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

