Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $122,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,751 shares of company stock worth $21,365,139. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $485.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.83. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

