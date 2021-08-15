Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.